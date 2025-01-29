No, Lana Del Rey did not tell Selena Gomez to ‘go back to Mexico’

No, Lana Del Rey did not tell Emilia Pérez star Selena Gomez to “go back to Mexico” following the latter’s comments about Trump’s immigration crackdown – it’s fake news.

On Monday (27 January), an X account, which states that it is “satire” on its bio, posted a breaking news update about “MAGA supporter Lana De Rey.”

It read: “Popstar and MAGA supporter Lana Del Rey commented on Selena Gomez’s viral video: ‘you should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela with you’.”

BREAKING: Popstar and MAGA supporter Lana Del Rey commented on Selena Gomez’ viral video: “you should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela with you” pic.twitter.com/drBB5yG6wp — Shaniqua Posting Delusions (@DeIudedShaniqwa) January 27, 2025

The “Born to Die” singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, has never confirmed who she has voted for, but in 2020, as reported by Billboard, she hit back at fans who accused her of voting for Trump.

After a Twitter user called @holyh00ker wrote, “I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me,” Del Rey bluntly replied: “Go Fuxk. Yourself.”

The recent viral “go back to Mexico” post, which used an image of Lana Del Rey and a screenshot of Selena Gomez taken from a recent video, has garnered almost eight million views at the time of writing and has been reshared thousands of times. While most recognised the post as satire, others have fallen for the fake news.

“She’s so wild for this,” one X user wrote, while another commented, “she’s so damn cool…”

Emilia Pérez star Selena Gomez. (Getty)

The photo of Gomez used in the post is one from a now-deleted video which showed her distraught reaction to president Donald Trump’s deportation raids.

Gomez, whose heritage is Mexican-American, said in the clip: “All my people are getting attacked, the children.

“I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she concluded in the video. The clip was captioned “I’m sorry” with an emoji of the Mexican flag.

She later removed the video from her story and wrote in a since-deleted statement: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Context added under the viral post adds: “Lana Del Ray did not make this statement and in fact, has not commented at all on the now-deleted clip of Selena Gomez crying.”

