Bisexual star Alan Cumming has boasted about “getting so much daddy action”.

Appearing on The View on Tuesday (28 January), the host of The Traitors US, spoke about the celebrations for his 60th birthday.

“When I was younger, I didn’t think this was 60,” he said. “I guess we all live longer, and life is different and I feel you can make your own life in a way now, you can actually choose.”

He chose to celebrate his birthday at a club in London, explaining that: “I wanted to dance all weekend, so I did [at] Mother Disco. All these people were saying, ‘Happy birthday, hey daddy!’ I was getting so much daddy action, and I was taking it.”

Alan Cumming hosts The Traitors US. (Peacock)

Cumming met illustrator Grant Shaffer in 2005 and they two had a civil ceremony in London in January 2007. They married in New York five years later.

The actor, known for big-screen appearances in blockbusters such as X2: X-Men United and Bond adventure Goldeneye, as well as playing Eli Gold in The Good Wife, and King James in Doctor Who, has used his platform to support trans rights and was praised for wearing a transgender flag medal on stage at the Emmys last year.

Grant Shaffer and husband Alan Cumming.(Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

He also used his time on The View to criticise president Donald Trump’s latest anti-LGBTQ+ attacks, claiming they were a “smoke screen” for other “terrible things they want to do”.

