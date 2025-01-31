Nirvana, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga amongst the highlights at star-studded LA FireAid concert

A number of stars, including a resurrected version of Nirvana, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, P!nk, and more performed at a FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles on January 30 following wildfires in the area.

Over 20 artists were on stage during the five-hour show – which took place at two venues in the city simultaneously – to raise money for wildfire relief efforts.

Actor Billy Crystal opened the show, which took place at the Kia Forum. Crystal himself escaped the Pacific Palisades fire earlier this year.

Singer P!nk has been praised for a defiant moment of trans solidarity during the concert, after she shouted out to the “ladies, gentlemen, and every other gender that absolutely exists” while speaking to the crowd.

Joan Jett (C) performs onstage with (L-R) Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana (Getty)

The second concert took place at the Intuit Dome, with many of the artists performing all based in Los Angeles and affected by the fires.

No Doubt and Dr Dre also attended the concert, with Dr Dre performing his song “California Love”, which was a collab with the late 2Pac.

“This is a magical moment for me. I’ve got so much love, you guys… I appreciate all the first responders and all the firemen who put their lives on the line. It’s all about love for me today,” he said.

A particular highlight for 90s music fans was seeing Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear returning to the stage to perform various Nirvana hits with a host of guest singers. Lead singer Kurt Cobain tragically took his own life in 1994.

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks also took to the stage, performing her hit ‘Landslide’ and dedicating it to the firefighters who saved her home.

You may like to watch

Nicks said: “I was a full-on Pacific Palisadean woman with an old, beautiful, famous house that was almost taken from me as the fire came up the hill behind my house. And I was pretty sure, as they whisked me away and evacuated me – my least favorite word now – to another safe place, that when I turned around and looked my house would be up in flames.”

But her house was saved and “stands strong”, adding that the firefighters likely “saved that whole street” by preventing her home from being engulfed in flames.

(L-R) Stephen Bradley, Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Gabrial McNair of No Doubt perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Other artists at the concert included Nirvana, St Vincent, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, Sting, Tate McRae, and Earth, Wind, & Fire.

Many of the songs performed were songs that were recorded in or written about Los Angeles, which The Telegraph said “reminded us about the place’s musical pedigree and what could all too easily be lost.”

The concert concluded with a performance from Lady Gaga, who sang ‘Shallow’ from the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

Audiences watching the show, both in person and online, were encouraged to donate to the wildfire relief efforts.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward rebuilding communities hit by the fires, which have claimed the lives of 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 homes and businesses.