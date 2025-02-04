The FBI has painted over a wall listing its core values including “diversity” following President Donald Trump’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) crackdown.

Shortly after taking office on 20 January, Trump ordered governmental diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) employees to take forced paid administrative leave. The move aimed to “end the onslaught of useless and overpaid DEI activists buried into the federal workforce”.

An image obtained by CNN, as per Action News 5, appears to show the core values of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) inscribed on a wall at the FBI Academy being painted over following Trump’s overturn of state DEI inclusion programs.

The image was reportedly taken at the training academy venue in Quantico, Virginia, and appears to show a staff member covering a mural with core values that read, “diversity,” “fairness,” “compassion,” and “integrity”.

The FBI told the outlet that it has since removed “diversity” from its list of core values instilled in all employees in compliance with a new directive from the Trump-Vance administration.

It comes as US government agency workers were ordered to remove their pronouns from their email signatures as part of Trump’s rollback on inclusivity.

Emails seen by CNN direct employees at agencies including the State Department, Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to remove pronouns from email signatures.

The emails also confirm that the move was being carried out to align with Trump’s “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth” executive order.

The executive order, which requires government employees to use the term “sex” rather than “gender”, declares it will be the “policy of the United States to recognise two sexes, male and female… these sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality”.

Trump also blamed diversity initiatives for causing a Washington DC plane crash which killed at least 67 people.

The President baselessly blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices for contributing to the crash, speculating that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had lowered its standards during the Joe Biden and Barack Obama presidencies.

In recent moments, Trump has also rolled back the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, boasted about ridding “woke cr*p”, and signed an executive order declaring trans people “unfit” for military service.