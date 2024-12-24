13 facts you didn’t know about queer Wicked star Cynthia Erivo

It’s safe to say that 2024 has been nothing short of Cynthia Erivo’s year.

The 37-year-old actor, alongside her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, has become the centre-point of a cultural phenomena with the release of the musical adaptation.

But the star is not just an amazing performer, she has also lived a rich and interesting life. Here are just a few of the facts about Cynthia Erivo.

Her debut TV role was in Channel 4’s ‘Chewing Gum’

The star played Magdaline in the sitcom, debuting in the 2015 episode Tolled Road.

She identifies as queer and bisexual

Cynthia Erivo came out as bisexual in 2022. (Getty)

Cynthia Erivo first spoke openly about her sexuality in an August 2022 issue of British Vogue. She has always been a standout advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, even before coming out.

She is British-Nigerian

While Erivo was born in Stockwell, London, her parents are both Nigerian and immigrated to the UK after the Nigerian Civil War began in 1967.

Her mother is a nurse

Erivo’s mother raised the star after she was disowned by her father at 16 years old. She remains estranged from him but has a great relationship with her maternal parent, even naming her production company “Edith’s Daughter” as a tribute to her.

She first saw ‘Wicked’ at 25

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked. (Universal Studios)

The star watched the show at the Apollo Theatre in Victoria in the ninth year of the adaptation’s run. The graduate saved up just enough money to go for her birthday.

She and Ariana Grande have matching tattoos

To celebrate their co-appearance in the musical adaptation, and to solidify their friendship, Grande and Erivo both have gotten four matching tattoos together, their most iconic being the words “for good” written on their palms.

The others have also gotten matching poppies on the outside of their hands, and hearts on the back of their ankles.

She is a Capricorn

The Wicked star was born on 8 January 1987, making her a Capricorn!

She studied Music Psychology at the University of East London

Erivos studied at the university in 2004, but transferred to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art a year later and transferred, eventually graduating with a bachelor’s in acting.

She has a pet dog

The star has two dogs, Caleb and Gigi. She first shared pics of her younger puppy, Caleb, in 2018, writing: “All mine!! No really, meet my new puppy.”

She is a vegan

Wicked stars Ariana Grande (L) and Cynthia Erivo (R). (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She has been a vegan since 2018 in large part for her health. Her co-star, Ariana Grande, is also a vegan and has been since 2013.

Her dream role is to play Serena Williams

Speaking to Ebony Magazine in 2018, Cynthia Erivo said she would love to portray athlete Serena Williams, saying: “There’s this fiery, determined champion, and then there’s this really gorgeous, almost Marilyn Monroe-esque siren—something really quite ethereal,”

She has won a Tony, an Emmy, and a Grammy

The star has also been nominated for an Oscar twice – for Best Actress and Best Original Song in 2020, both for the film Harriet.

She is one Oscar win away from an EGOT designation

The EGOT designation stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Winning the award would make her one of the few artists to earn the accolade.

