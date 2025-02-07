Azealia Banks’ career of contradictions continues, as the controversial rapper has called out JK Rowling’s stance on transgender people, despite previously sharing harmful rhetoric online about the community herself.

The “212” performer, who is known for her wide-ranging feuds online with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Doechii, and the Republic of Ireland, has added the Harry Potter author to her hit list.

Earlier this week, the artist replied to a comment from an X/Twitter user who questioned her body type, with Banks believing the person was suggesting she is trans.

“Because I’m a female and not out here pumping trying to compete with the dolls. The dolls are gorgeous. U do realize all the BBL culture with females is sprung from wanting to compete with Transwomen right. From them feeling a threat to their femininity,” she wrote in response to the troll.

“I think the dolls are fab and do not need to shade them or change myself because my femininity is not threatened by them,” she continued, adding that JK Rowling, who is known for her views on trans people, and those who share similar sentiments “feel their femininity is threatened”.

After dubbing Rowling as “paranoid”, Azealia Banks reported that the writer had followed her on X/Twitter, which she saw as an opportunity to educate her further.

“I love you down sis, but transwomen are not a threat to your femininity. You are really too rich and legendary to keep spewing the same stuff over and over and over,” she wrote in a post directed at Rowling, adding: “Adults are gonna be who they wanna be and sleep with who they want to. And I’m not even sure trans people make up more than like 10% of the global population.”

No shade @jk_rowling thanks for the follow and I love you down sis, but transwomen are not a threat to your femininity. You are really too rich and legendary to keep spewing the same stuff over and over and over. The REAL problem in the world is crimes against children. Adults… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) February 5, 2025

The Broke With Expensive Taste creator went on to claim that her brother is a trans man, and she had seen firsthand the “type of misery, pain, ostracism” that some trans people experience.

“It’s not a mental illness, it’s a spiritual thing. One would assume that you of all people who have written books about magic and esoteric things would be able to comprehend and understand how states of consciousness vary in a human being. It’s been YEARS sis,” she continued. “Being in protest about it is not going to change reality.”

While Banks was fairly clear in her reasoning for swiping at Rowling’s views, fans of the musician were quick to point out that she “switch[es] up so frequently it’s honestly impressive”.

Azealia Banks has previously been praised for raising awareness of the endured by transgender women globally, but has equally spewed harmful sentiment about the community online over the years.

In 2021, she likened gender-affirming care to “getting castrated” and suggested that society does “mental gymnastics” to validate trans women.

She agreed with the Elon Musk-bolstered viewpoint that the term “cis women” doesn’t exist, as “there are women and then there are transwomen”.

She went on to state that trans women are “just hot gay boys with beat faces and plastic surgery.”

“I live for the trans girls but the trans s**t is really a non issue,” she wrote via Instagram comments at the time.

“Just gay boys on hormones using male aggression to force their ways into women’s spaces.”

Earlier this week, JK Rowling took to social media to commend US president Donald Trump for signing an executive order which bans trans women and girls from taking part in female sports.

