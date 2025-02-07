The chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Ellen Weintraub, has claimed that President Trump tried to fire her illegally and is refusing to vacate the position.

Weintraub said on Thursday that she received a letter from the President, terminating her employment.

In a post on X, Ellen Weintraub attached the January 31 letter signed by Trump which said that she had been “removed as a member of the Federal Election Commission, effective immediately.”

“There’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners – this isn’t it. I’ve been lucky to serve the American people and stir up some good trouble along the way. That’s not changing any time soon,” she wrote.

Ellen Weintraub has served as a commissioner and chair of the FEC since 2002, with the commission’s website saying that she has “served as a consistent voice for meaningful campaign-finance law enforcement and robust disclosure.”

Received a letter from POTUS today purporting to remove me as Commissioner & Chair of @FEC. There’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn’t it. I’ve been lucky to serve the American people & stir up some good trouble along the way. That’s not changing anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/7voecN2vpj — Ellen L. Weintraub (@ellenlweintraub.bsky.social) (@EllenLWeintraub) February 6, 2025

She is the latest victim of Trump’s federal government purge, which includes firing hundreds of civil servants and agency officials.

Weintraub is a Democrat who has frequently criticised Trump for his actions. She previously voted to investigate the President over allegations involving the violation of rules barring coordination between his campaign and political action committees as well as voting to look into the influence of Russia in the 2016 election.

She also voted to investigate Trump for promoting his businesses during his campaign nine years ago.

All FEC commissioners – of which there are six in total – are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. By law, no more than three from a single political party are allowed to serve as commissioner at one time in the interest of fairness.

The FEC deadlocked in many of its cases involving Trump, with the three Republican commissioners, which includes vice-chair James Trainor, voting against pursuing further investigation.