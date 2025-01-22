The Trump administration has fired US Coast Guard commandant Admiral Linda Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an Armed Forces branch, with reports citing her focus on diversity as a reason for her removal.

Fagan was allegedly fired by acting Homeland Security secretary Benjamine Huffman on Tuesday (21 January), the first full day of Donald Trump’s second term, Reuters reported.

In its report, Fox News claimed an unnamed senior Department of Homeland Security official said Fagan had been fired over concerns about the border, recruitment and “erosion of trust.”

However, the official told Reuters, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, that the true reason was Fagan’s “excessive” focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Also, while presumptive cabinet member Elon Musk did not confirm that Fagan had been fired, he did write on X: “Undermining the US military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] nonsense is no longer acceptable.”

Former president Joe Biden nominated Fagan, 61, to lead the Coast Guard in 2021, and she served in the position from June 2022 onwards.

In 2021, the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) released a report that showed women and racial and ethnic minorities were underrepresented at all levels of the Coast Guard (USCG), explaining that this lack of diversity and equity was harming the organisation – making it harder to retain talented staff.

The report stated: “Women view the service’s career progression processes as less fair compared to their male counterparts,” adding: “Women and Black personnel have lower retention rates than their majority counterparts, leaving fewer of them available to serve in more senior ranks.”

In response to the report, in August 2022, the Coast Guard developed its first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Education and Awareness Program. Then, in January 2024, the United States Coast Guard Academy unveiled its sweeping new Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan 2024 – 2026 to ensure that: “Cadets, faculty, and staff are representative of the diversity of the nation we serve.”

Linda Fagan’s termination is in line with many of Donald Trump’s policy proposals, with the president claiming in the run-up to the election that he wanted to slash DEI programmes.

One of Trump’s first actions as he took office for the second time was to sign several executive orders targeting diversity programmes and the trans community – with one proclaiming the US government will only recognise “two genders” and another ending all “radical and wasteful” government DEI programmes.

He has also promised to sign a ban on trans women in female competitive sports, and reinstate his ban on trans officers in the military.

LGBTQ+ campaigners and activists have slammed Trump’s actions, with Jeremy Comeau, president of the National Federation of Stonewall Democrats, claiming the executive orders are a “direct assault on LGBTQ+ Americans.”

“Trump’s declaration is not just rhetoric, it’s a rallying cry for policies that will harm millions of Americans,” Comeau added.

