Netflix increases its subscription price for UK customers

It’s bad news for your wallet. Netflix has increased its subscription price for UK customers.

Following a similar price increase in the US, Netflix has hiked the price of its offerings in the UK. Soon, customers on the Standard option will need to fork out an extra £2 per month, meaning that the streaming brand’s most popular plan will soon cost £12.99.

However, its most expensive Premium plan will see an increase of £1 per month, making it £18.99. Its Ad plan, which is the cheapest option to boot, will also see its first-ever price hike. The plan will see an increase of £1 per month, meaning that the plan will soon be £5.99 per month.

The streaming site has reflected the price changes on its website, with the new prices applying to both new and existing customers. Netflix will notify subscribers in due course via email with confirmation of the price increase, which will apply to their account based on their billing cycle.

A spokesperson for the company said via a statement: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix.”

Netflix also began to enforce its password-sharing ban in 2023 in the UK and the US, having sent emails to customers about sharing between households.

A statement at the time read: “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”

Now, additional account members now cost £5.99 per person, an increase of £1. Meanwhile, extra members on the ad-supported plan now cost £4.99, instead of the previous £3.99.