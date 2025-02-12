Anti-trans sentiment among British people is increasing, YouGov data shows

A new poll has revealed a stark increase in anti-trans sentiment in the UK.

The YouGov research, published on Tuesday (11 February), showed increased scepticism towards trans rights even from the usually more progressive sections of society, such as women and young people.

In 2022, 44 per cent of women supported allowing people to change their gender legally. But by last December that figure had fallen to 37 per cent, while 42 per cent opposed the idea. Previously, 32 per cent were against the move.

The number of respondent saying people should not be able to socially identify as a different gender has risen by eight points to 25 per cent since 2022, while acceptance of legally changing gender has diminished among those aged between 18 and 24, with 50 per cent saying it should be allowed, a drop of seven percentage points.

There is now a near-even split among the public between people who think anyone should be able to change both social and legal gender (32 per cent) and those who think you should be able to change neither (33 per cent).

Majority are against NHS treatments

On the topic of Gender Recognition Certificates (GRC), 19 per cent said changing gender legally should be made easier, compared with 63 per cent who believed it should not. Fifty-seven per cent of those surveyed said trans treatments should not be provided by the NHS, an increase from three years ago.

On average, seven in every 10 people said the approval of doctors should still be compulsory as part of gaining a GRC.

Meanwhile, 75 per cent said puberty blockers should not be allowed for anyone under the age of 16, and 78 per cent opposed hormone treatments for youngsters. In recent days, campaigners have called for the age to be increased to 18.

Close to half of all respondents said trans men should not be allowed use men’s toilets (47 per cent) or changing rooms (49 cent); 32 per cent and 35 cent would permit it. When it came to transgender women, 55 per cent were against toilet access and 58 per cent voiced opposition to allowing them into changing rooms. Fifty-two per cent said transgender women should not be allowed to use refuges for women victims of rape or assault.

Large numbers are anti trans sportsmen and women

When it came to sport, 60 per cent of respondents said trans men should not be allowed in men’s events, while 74 per cent said the same for trans women in women’s competitions.

The study, the fourth in a series which began in 2018, showed that those with trans family or friends were more likely to support transgender rights.

In 2023, a similar poll revealed that hostility towards trans people was growing. A year earlier, research showed Britons had become less likely to support trans rights. That same year, the Home office admitted that a rise in hate crimes against transgender people could have been influenced by trans issues being “heavily discussed” by politicians, the media, and on social media.

This shift in attitudes seemingly mirrors anti-trans rhetoric from politicians and in the media.

Since taking power, Labour has renewed the Tory ban on the sale of puberty blockers, which came into force in the wake of the publication of the Cass Report in April. However, reports of plans to scrap making it easier for trans people to legally change their gender have been denied by the government.

