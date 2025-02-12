The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hilarious response to seeing his son Patrick’s nude scene in season three of The White Lotus.

The Emmy-winning actor and former governor of California attended the Los Angeles premiere of the third season of Mike White’s character study comedy, which stars his oldest son, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

His son plays Saxton Ratliff, the eldest son of the Ratliff family, which is helmed by Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs as mother and father, Victoria and Timothy.

At the premiere, the actor confirmed that he has at least one nude scene in the satirical drama, which he felt would be “a little weird” for his family to see.

Yet considering his father was at the premiere, he saw his son bare all, and came forward with the best possible response.

“I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at The White Lotus season three premiere,” he shared with his 26 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo of the pair locking hands.

“What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger was calling back to his own inescapable nude scenes, which became a fixture of his run in The Terminator franchise. He’s also appeared scarcely clothed in other works including 1976’s Stay Hungry, 1982’s Conan The Barbarian, and 1988’s Twins.

Addressing his nude scenes in The White Lotus, Patrick Schwarzenegger said: “There are some uncomfortable conversations between us in the bed that are a little weird to show in front of your family.

“Episodes five and six, there will be some times that I take some bathroom breaks from the family, or maybe I won’t watch that episode.”

He’s not the only star bearing a bit of skin in the upcoming third season, with Jason Isaacs and Sam Nivola – who portray his father, and his younger brother Lochlan – appearing in some fairly risqué shots too.

“Of course, that comes along with a lot of fear and anxiety,” Nivola shared of the scenes, adding that there’s “few people that I would trust more with footage of my buttocks” than show creator Mike White.

The White Lotus season three launches on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 17 February.

