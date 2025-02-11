Three of the leading men in the upcoming third season of Mike White’s satirical comedy series The White Lotus have confirmed their involvement in some eye-popping nude scenes.

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, American Sports Story actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Maestro’s Sam Nivola revealed at a HBO press conference yesterday (10 February), via Out, that there are some scenes in season three they “won’t watch” with their families.

Season three sees a new bunch of odd and exuberant travellers check into The White Lotus resort, this time in Thailand.

Isaacs, Schwarzenegger, and Nivola play three members of the same family, the Ratliff clan, with Isaacs starring as dad in a dilemma Timothy.

Schwarzenegger plays his oldest child Saxton, while Nivola is his youngest child Lochlan. Cruel Intentions star Sarah Catherine Hook is their sister Piper, while Beau Is Afraid actress Parker Posey stars as Timothy’s wife and the children’s mother, Victoria.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Sam Nivola. (Getty)

Speaking at the conference, Schwarzenegger teased some “weird” scenes to come in season three.

“There are some uncomfortable conversations between us in the bed that are a little weird to show in front of your family,” he said of the season’s nude shots.

“Episodes 5 and 6, there will be some times that I take some bathroom breaks from the family, or maybe I won’t watch that episode.”

Nivola went on to confirm that he will make his debut on-screen nude appearance on the show.

“Of course, that comes along with a lot of fear and anxiety,” he shared, but added that creator White “made [the cast] feel so comfortable”.

“There’s a few people that I would trust more with footage of my buttocks,” Nivola joked of White.

Seemingly confirming that he too will have a few nude scenes, Isaacs quipped: “I’m horrified because I didn’t know I was naked in the thing… I’m very upset.”

He rounded off his joke by adding: “But the truth is, it wasn’t Mike. It’s in my contract. I insist on it in every show.”

The White Lotus is known for its frequently jaw-dropping sex scenes, including season one’s infamous rimming plot featuring Lukas Gage and Murray Bartlett.

Season two’s sex scenes were defined by Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex with Quentin (Tom Hollander), his quasi-uncle.

Season three has so far teased a potentially sapphic relationship between new holidaymaker Chelsea (Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood), and Charlotte Le Bon’s character, Chloe.

The White Lotus launches on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 17 February.

