The most popular kinks in each US state have been revealed, and one in particular seems to keep coming out on top.

Clips4Sale (C4S), the world’s largest kink and fetish platform, released its 2025 Fetish Map of the United States on Wednesday (12 February).

Its research has revealed that, for the second year in a row, ‘giantess’ is the go-to kink for the majority of states — a finding that aligns with the UK, which searched for ‘giantess’ more than any other country in Europe last year.

The ‘giantess’ kink — also known as ‘macrophilia’ — relates to people who are turned on by the idea of a giant woman, perhaps one who stomps or crushes a person.

This kink was followed closely behind by searches for “vore” — the fantasy of being consumed by a giantess. Together, giantess and vore dominate 14 US states.

Fetish is growing across the US

‘Wrestling’ and ‘tickling’ also showed significant growth, both by volume and number of states, with states such as Florida, Texas and Washington being into the latter.

‘Ballbusting’, which refers to being turned on by painful acts to the testicles, like hitting or squeezing, was most popular among Connecticut and Illinois, while ‘pantyhose’ were preferred by New Hampshire and Ohio.

C4S further found that kinks appear to be growing rapidly across the US, with the number of Americans searching for fetish content on the platform almost doubling over the past year.

C4S’ spokesperson Avery Martin said: “We’ve seen tremendous growth not only in giantess and vore fantasies, but also chastity, ballbusting and pegging. While there’s a public resurgence of masculine energy, privately men are fantasising about powerful women.

“It may be alphas in the streets, but it’s beta in the sheets.”

The website previously shared Europe’s most-searched-for kinks, with some unexpected ones scoring high.

