Most popular fetish in each UK city revealed – from ‘spanking’ to ‘giantess’

An adult website has revealed the most popular fetish in each UK city in a kinky new map.

Fetish platform Clips4Sale did a deep dive into millions of searches conducted across the country, and the findings revealed hat some trends remain universal, such as being turned on by giant, powerful women – the website’s most-searched fetish globally in 2023.

In Brighton, ‘smoking’ was found to be the most sought-after fetish. In Belfast, people got off on ‘socks’.

Those in Greater London favoured ‘tights’, but in the City of London itself, people focused on ‘feet’, not too different to those in Leeds who were found to be fans of a ‘foot job’. Geordies in Newcastle-upon-Tyne simply looked for ‘jeans’.

Giantess was 2023’s fetish of the year. (Getty Images)

The scousers of Liverpool liked ‘biting’, while people in Sheffield were more interested in ‘spanking’. In Swansea, people looked for a ‘belly’.

Nottingham residents proved to be fans of ‘big breasts’, not dissimilar to Birmingham brummies, for whom the ‘cleavage’ was the biggest turn on. A love of very tall women, known as ‘giantess’, cropped up again in the fantasies of those in Glasgow and Manchester.

Two major university cities proved very different. In Cambridge, people were found to fantasise about being ‘cuckolded’, the act of a partner having a sexual relationship with someone else, while in Oxford they apparently go wild for ‘burping’.

Edinburgh folk were fans of ‘sissy’, the practice of reversing traditional masculine and feminine gender roles.

Most popular fetishes by UK city. (Clips4Sale)

Across the UK as a whole, Brits favourite kinks are ‘bondage’, followed by ‘giantess’, ‘tickling’ and ‘wrestling’.

Clips4Sale spokesperson Avery Martin said: “The British are united in their love of kink and fetish. From the bondage in Bristol to spanking in Sheffield, it’s amazing to see the diversity.

“Britain may be rooted in tradition, but her citizens are sexual explorers at heart.”

In May, the website shared Europe’s most-searched-for fetishes, with some unexpected kinks scoring high.

