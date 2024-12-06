Grindr users’ favourite gay sex positions have been revealed in an end-of-year round-up, with some surprising discoveries.

Grindr Unwrapped shows that more than 130 billion chats were sent this year, while users ranked Baby Reindeer as the top TV show and – no shock here – Charli XCX’s Brat was their favourite album

However, when it comes to favourite gay sex positions, the top answer might come as a surprise: missionary is preferred by 25 per cent of the app’s users.

In second spot, with 21 per cent of votes, is backshots (generally sex from behind and on all fours), closely followed by 69’ingm, at 20 per cent. Side sex and spooning completed the top five, with 10 per cent of the vote.

Grindr has released its round-up of the year. (Getty)

Users also voted on which foreplay techniques got them in the mood: The most-loved foreplay was kissing, at 37 per cent, followed by oral, rimming and “hand stuff”. A significant minority favoured frotting, which is the act of rubbing genitals together to achieve arousal.

Pedro Pascal was voted hottest man of the year, followed by Jonathan Bailey, Bad Bunny, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Jeremy Allen White.

The highest percentage of twinks live in the Netherlands, while the majority of bear users are based in Greece, the round-up showed. Most daddies are in the US and fem tops are the tops in Ireland.

Pedro Pascal (R) won hottest man of the year, ahead of Jonathan Bailey. (Grindr/ Getty Images)

Last year, Grindr was found to be the most popular dating app among users aged 54 and older. Its end of 2023 round-up found that the UK ranked highly in several kink categories.

To round-off the year, adult website Clips4Sale did a deep dive into millions of searches conducted across the country to discover the most popular kink in each UK city. It revealed that some trends remain universal, such as being turned on by giant, powerful women – the website’s most-searched fetish worldwide in 2023.

Spotify has also published its round-up of the year, with many LGBTQ+ users getting one result specifically.

