Marlon Wayans eviscerates Soulja Boy after rapper calls his trans son a slur

Scary Movie star Marlon Wayans has fiercely clapped back at rapper Soulja Boy after the “Crank That” performer attacked Wayans’ trans son, Kai.

The pair have become embroiled in a bitter war of words on X/Twitter, after Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, responded to comments made by Wayans back in January regarding the rapper’s decision to perform at the Crypto Ball, an event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Marlon Wayans reportedly said on the 101.1 The Wiz radio station last month that “nobody cares” about rap star Way, so he needed to perform at the Trump event to “get that cheque”.

On Tuesday (11 February), Way shared a fairly mild response, calling the actor “a b**ch” and “not funny”. Over the past 48 hours though, Way’s quips have become increasingly targeted against Wayans’ son Kai, who is a trans man.

Marlon Wayans.

“I can’t believe I’m arguing with a n***a that dressed up like a white b***h wtf is wrong with me,” Way wrote yesterday (13 February), referencing Wayans role as cop turned white girl socialite in White Chicks.

“Ain’t yo son a tr***y that suck d**k,” he wrote in one post, and then in a follow up, shared a screenshot of news articles regarding Wayans’ support for Kai.

“That f****t s**t run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans. No wonder u like dressing up as a b***h it’s in ur blood,” the performer shared.

Refusing to accept the slurs thrown at him and his family, Wayans issued a number of scathing responses, which have swiftly gone viral.

“Hey @souljaboy, you a grown man and still use the word ‘boy’ in your name. That’s what they were calling you at that event huh? Hey there Boy, can you do that dance for me? I’ll throw u a meme coin,” he wrote, alongside a series of cry-laughing emojis. “F*** outta here slappy.”

In another post, he referenced Soulja Boy only having two top ten Billboard hits, 2007’s “Crank That” and 2008’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone”.

“I respect how @souljaboy retired after them two songs. SMH so sad,” he wrote in one X/Twitter post, and then, in reference to Way’s comment about his son: “If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

The post currently has almost a quarter of a million “likes” on the platform.

Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you pic.twitter.com/B0FAHUam3x — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) February 12, 2025

In another scathing quip, Wayans made reference to his son’s transition, sharing a photo of Way shirtless with the caption: “My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you.”

Little Man star Marlon Wayans has been a vocal ally to his trans son Kai since he first spoke out about his transition during a 2023 interview on The Breakfast Club.

“Those are my babies,” he told Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show last year, adding of Kai: “I went through the five stages of grief to get to the beautiful, magical place called acceptance.

“I learnt that my family, my brothers, my sisters, have prepared me to be a rock in our family,” he said, adding that his son is “the same child they was before, they’ve just got a beard now. OK. Same baby”.

