Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has confirmed that she is set to perform at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January, sparking fierce backlash from her fans.

A spokesperson for the Presidential Inaugural Committee confirmed yesterday (13 January) that the “Before He Cheats” singer and eight-time Grammy Award winner would perform at the ceremony.

It’s expected that the 41-year-old performer and American Idol alum will perform US patriotism song “America the Beautiful”, which was popularised by Ray Charles’ version in the late seventies.

Underwood has since confirmed in a statement that she is “humbled” to be performing at the event.

“I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” she said.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Many fans of the singer are perhaps unsurprisingly upset about the star’s involvement in the inauguration, with one saying that they are “heartbroken” by her decision.

“As a longtime fan that’s been to all of your concerts, including Vegas, I’m heartbroken at your decision to perform next week. I thought you stood for love & acceptance, not hate & judgement,” they wrote.

Another LGBTQ+ fan wrote: “I have been a fan of @carrieunderwood for 20 years since I was 8 years old. I took on a drag persona Calia named after a brand she established and have supported every venture she’s ever been part of, but as a queer person I am deeply hurt for her choice. Her music was a guide, advice, encouragement, and my way to self soothe in dark times. And I truly appreciated her unaffiliated ideologies, but it seems as though the tides have turned the last few years. Now I just am struggling with this news and I feel beside myself.”

You may like to watch

“Sorry I don’t support people who support bigots,” commented a third fan on Underwood’s most recent, unrelated Instagram post.

“Carrie Underwood is at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music,” a third promised.

If you know me, you know Carrie was my GIRL. But anytime her songs came on I knew deep down she was one of them… especially when I saw she wasn't on Beys album. I was like huh…. interesting.

Bye bye blondieeee. It was cute. #BoycottCarrieUnderwood https://t.co/fEGCtign6r pic.twitter.com/OmgdcyXVZz — Kurnn (@karenobilom) January 14, 2025

She disappointed the entire generation z who she was our first country queen. We will be streaming @_megmoroney now💙 Carrie sales have declined and will be none now she lost support of lgbtq and poc community who loved her. We tried but I guess love doesn’t really win😭 — Megan Moroney Stats (@MegCharts) January 13, 2025

Trump’s re-election has ignited fears that anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in America will continue to increase at speed, as the two-time impeached former president has promised to introduce a slew of policies stripping queer people, particularly trans youth, of existing rights.

He has recently vowed to stop “transgender lunacy” on his first day back in office, with his promised policies set to restrict gender-affirming care, prevent trans people from partaking in sports contests, ban trans people from serving in the US military, and “get transgender out of schools”.

Throughout her 20-year career, Carrie Underwood has been largely silent on political issues bar animal rights activism, leading some social media users to suggest they aren’t “really shocked” by her decision to perform for Trump.

Are people really shocked about Carrie Underwood. pic.twitter.com/VkibjfPDOQ — Dr Edinam de Pointe du Lac (@edinamdean) January 13, 2025

And when it comes to Carrie Underwood, disappointed but not surprised. Jesus take the wheel indeed. pic.twitter.com/jUFdDIC56X — ηew year ηick 🎇 (@Creat1ve) January 13, 2025

However, the “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer has acquired a fairly large LGBTQ+ following, and previously voiced her support for same-sex marriage before it was legalised in the US. In 2018, she dropped “Love Wins”, a seemingly pro-LGBTQ+ song.

Yet it seems her queer following will dwindle post her inauguration performance.

“Trump?? So I guess ‘Love Wins’ was just about pandering. Bye,” wrote one fan, before adding, unnecessarily but hilariously: “Also, you over accessorise.”

Kelly Clarkson knowing that she just further cemented her legacy as the greatest American Idol winner after this Carrie Underwood Trump inauguration news dropped. pic.twitter.com/lknuEyHpqp — Mike Fatone (@MikeFatone) January 13, 2025

Other fans and former fans of Underwood have suggested that the announcement “locks in” Kelly Clarkson as the best ever American Idol winner.

Some, too, have joked that the man referenced in Underwood’s hit song “Before He Cheats” should “cheat again”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.