White Chicks star Marlon Wayans has admitted that he tried to “hypnotise” his child out of being trans, and is “ashamed [and] embarrassed” by such ignorance.

Wayans, who has that trans child Kai is the “same” person they were before but with a “beard now”, has admitted – not for the first time – that he wasn’t always as accepting of his son.

Speaking to Blocks podcast host Neal Brennan about learning to accept his son’s transition, the actor said: “I tried to hypnotise that b**ch. I protested against it and I don’t say that with pride. I look back on those actions and I’m ashamed. I was embarrassed the moment I was forced to look in the mirror.”

Hypnotic conversion therapy has been used since the 19th century. Alongside other conversion practices, it has been condemned as a supposed method of forcing LGBTQ+ individuals to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, Psychology Today reported.

Earlier this month, the UK government confirmed it is prioritising a full, trans-inclusive ban of the practices.

Marlon Wayans has admitting making mistakes regarding his trans son Kai. (Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM)

The Scary Movie star, who revealed last year that one of his children was transgender, added that he had also imposed “sanctions” on Kai in a bid to prevent them transitioning.

“[Kai] was like: ‘So what? F**k it, I’ll starve’,” Wayans said of his threatening to withhold their allowance. “Nothing was working. This is what they wanted to do. I always said I want my kids to be happy. In order to be happy, you’re not gonna please everybody.”

‘It’s on me to love my child’

The comedian said that all he wants now only is for his children to be happy. Wayans shares two sons, Kai and Shawn, with his former partner Angela Zackery.

“This is their life and they should be happy if they do this and if they want to change back or whatever they want to do, it’s not on me to punch down on my child. It’s on me to love my child. All I can do is love my child and that’s what I do.”

Wayans has used his platform to support the LGBTQ+ community, sharing a Pride month post in June that trolled bigots. He also hit out at Elon Musk for the way the tech billionaire has treated his own trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

