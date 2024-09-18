Actor Marlon Wayans has said his trans child Kai is the “same” person they were before but with a “beard now”.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (17 September), White Chicks star Wayans said of his three children: “Those are my babies,” adding of Kai: “I went through the five stages of grief to get to the beautiful, magical place called acceptance.”

Kai has taught him that he is “a lot stronger than I thought I was”, the comedian went on to say.

“I learnt that my family, my brothers, my sisters, have prepared me to be a rock in our family.” Kai is “the same child they was before, they’ve just got a beard now. OK. Same baby”.

Wayans, who also touched on losing his parents in recent years, said he is teaching Kai how to drive.

His appearance on the show follows his special, Good Grief, premiering on Amazon Prime in June, where he discussed his grief, upbringing and the bond he shared with his parents.

Earlier this week, he criticised Elon Musk for the way the tech billionaire has treated his transgender daughter.

Wayans announced last year that he had a trans child. He has been supportive of Kai’s journey with identity, and has used his platform to support the LGBTQ+ community.

In June, Wayans shared a Pride month post on Instagram and responded to anti-LGBTQ+ trolls by sharing another Pride photo, which he captioned: “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, I show my support. Zero f**ks what people think. If I lost you… good. Your hateful a*s never loved me in the first place. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

