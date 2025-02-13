The Traitors star Gabby Windey has opened up about being “so blessed” to be in a lesbian relationship, explaining that it was “love at first sight” with her partner, Odd Squad star Robby Hoffman.

The former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestant came out publicly in August 2023 during a conversation on US panel show The View, before then confirming she was in a relationship with comedian Hoffman.

At the time, she described her partnership with Hoffman as “a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before”.

Now, speaking to Interview Magazine, Windey – who is currently appearing as a Faithful on season three of smash hit game show The Traitors US – delved a little deeper into her relationship with Hoffman, and her coming out experience.

Windey revealed that she and Hoffman met outside of a lesbian event at Los Angeles bar Semi-Tropic.

“I was still exploring my sexuality, and I had one bisexual friend who was like, ‘Let’s go to some events, spread your wings, meet people’,” Windey explained.

“And her girlfriend was a fan of Robby’s comedy, and we were on the way out and Robby was like, ‘What’s going on?’ She had kind of noticed me from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and all she kept saying was ‘The Bachelor’s gay!’ I was so confused. But Robby has mad game, as you can imagine, so I was hooked, lined and sinkered.”

She went on to share that she had “an intuition” about her sexuality, but meeting Hoffman “solidified” her sexuality even further.

“I was never afraid of being outed or anything. I’ll try anything once – twice if I like it. And I feel like I’m so blessed with exploring my sexuality, because Robby and I met so early and it just solidified things,” she said.

“I had such a good partner to kind of show me the ropes and lesbian culture and just be really patient with me. People were like, ‘Some lesbians don’t like to date baby gays, they’re too afraid.’ But Robby never says no to a challenge.”

“It wasn’t a challenge,” Hoffman added, revealing that it was “for sure” love at first sight. “We clicked right away. She has to get the gab for real. She talks, she throws it back. As hot as she is, she doesn’t need to be as funny and as smart as she is.”

Windey revealed that the pair moved in together last August, a year after they began dating, but her time on The Traitors – which films in Scotland, and meant they were apart – made them “so much stronger”.

“I was single for so long, and you get down on yourself. You’re like, ‘Am I ever going to meet someone?’ And then you meet the love of your life,” she gushed.

“It’s meant to happen for everybody. And then you forget about all the hard things that you’ve been through and now we have the rest of our lives to look forward to.”

