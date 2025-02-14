Shock and fury as Stonewall National Monument website stripped of trans references

The Trump administration has removed nearly all references to transgender or non-binary people from the Stonewall National Monument’s official website, though it still features a brief mention of Marsha P. Johnson.

The New York monument, which commemorates the historic 1969 riot outside the Stonewall Inn led by trans women of colour, has had mentions of trans and non-binary people removed from its National Park Service page.

A description of the monument on its front page has replaced the acronym LGBTQ+, which is inclusive of trans people, with LGB. The page now only mentions lesbian, gay, and bisexual people in its explanation of the riots.

The site now features a section titled “LGB Flags” instead of “LGBTQ Flags” (www.nps.gov/ston)

However, in the “Virtual Fence Exhibit” section of the site, there is a photograph of transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson with the caption: “Marsha P. Johnson hands out flyers in support of gay students at New York University while another person holds a sign reading ‘Come out of your ivory towers into the street.’

The caption continues: “Marsha was a founding member of Gay Liberation Front (GLF) and co-founded Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) with Sylvia Rivera.”

There is also a photograph of fellow trans activist Sylvia Rivera below the one of Marsha P. Johnson, which reads: “Sylvia Rivera laying back and posing on the edge of a water fountain. At a young age Sylvia began fighting for gay and rights while also helping homeless young drag queens, like herself, gay youth, and trans people. She was a co-founded of Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) with Marsha P. Johnson.”

The reference to “trans people” above is now the only place the word “trans” is used on the Stonewall site.

The change comes as part of a hugely controversial push to remove all LGBTQ+ resources from government websites since Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Over 350 LGBTQ+ pages have reportedly been deleted from US government websites since Trump came to power, including HIV resources, LGBTQ+ statistics, and inclusive policies.

Marsha P. Johnson (L) near the Stonewall Inn in 1969. The Stonewall riots were a pivotal moment for LGBTQ+ rights. (Getty)

The modification of the Stonewall website has been met with immense criticism from those who have accused the Trump administration of attempting to “erase our history.”

US non-profit GLAAD deplored the change, saying it is another example of Trump’s “blatant attempts to discriminate against and erase the legacies of transgender and queer Americans.”

“The Stonewall Uprising – a monumental moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights – would not have happened without the leadership of transgender and gender non-conforming people,” a spokesperson continued. “The tireless work of Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and countless other trans women of colour paved the way and continue to inspire us.”

The Stonewall Inn – the LGBTQ+ bar where the riots started – similarly deplored the erasure of its history, saying that it is “outraged and appalled.”

“This blatant act of erasure not only distorts the truth of our history, but it also dishonours the immense contributions of transgender individuals – especially transgender women of colour,” a spokesperson continued.

“Let us be clear: Stonewall is transgender history. Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and countless other trans and gender-nonconforming individuals fought bravely, and often at great personal risk, to push back against oppressive systems. Their courage, sacrifice, and leadership were central to the resistance we now celebrate as the foundation of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.”

The Stonewall Inn, alongside the Stonewall Inn Give Backs Initiative, demanded that the word ‘transgender’ be immediately restored, adding that it stands “unwaveringly” in solidarity with the trans community.

“We will not stand by while the legacies of our transgender siblings are erased from the history books,” they added. “We will not rest until this grave injustice is corrected.”