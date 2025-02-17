Christian fundamentalist group storm Pride event in New Zealand

Police are investigating allegations of assault after anti-drag protestors stormed a family-friend drag event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Protestors linked to Christian fundamentalist group Destiny Church stormed the Te Atatū in Auckland on Saturday (15 February), where a storytime event for children hosted by a drag king was taking place.

The event, which was taking place as part of Auckland’s annual Pride festival, was cancelled after 50 protestors pushed their way through the library and refused to leave.

Around 30 toddlers, young children and adults were forced to barricade themselves inside the library as the protestors continued, according to local outlets.

During the commotion, a 16-year-old girl attending a sports event alleges she was assaulted by Destiny Church members, suffering a concussion.

Destiny Church members storming the library in Auckland. (YouTube)

Auckland Police said it is investigating allegations of assault over the protest, which it said “crossed a line.”

“The group’s actions caused considerable distress and concern among tamariki [children], library staff and visitors,” Inspector Simon Walker, acting Waitematā district commander, said. “nobody, especially children, should ever be made to feel unsafe.”

Walker encouraged anyone subjected to violent behaviour during the protest to make a report at their nearest Police station, or contact officials online at 105.police.govt.nz.

“Police and Auckland Council have worked closely around the pride celebrations, and this work will continue. We live in a diverse city in a diverse country, and that is worth celebrating.”

No arrests have been made at the time of reporting, though Walker added that enquiries are “in the early stages.”