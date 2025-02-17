The result of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s much-teased nude scene in The White Lotus season three has been revealed, and it’s characteristically creepy of Mike White’s subversive satirical comedy.

In season three of the critically-acclaimed black comedy series, American Sports Story star Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon, the eldest child in the Ratliff family.

After episode one dropped on HBO in the US last night (16 February), fans of the 15-time Emmy Award-winning show finally got to see the nude scene Schwarzenegger has spoken about previously, but the moment was more harrowing than horny.

Towards the end of episode one, Saxon and his youngest sibling Lochlan (Eileen star Sam Nivola) are in their beds in the hotel room at the Thailand-based White Lotus resort.

Saxon has spent the episode acting eerily possessive of Lochlan, as he opted to join his sister and religious studies student Piper (Cruel Intentions’ Sarah Catherine Hook) on a trip to a Buddhist temple.

“You shouldn’t humour her bulls**t. She has issues she needs to deal with,” Saxon tells his younger brother, trying to drive a wedge between them.

“For one, which I’m sure you’ve noticed, she’s pretty hot. But I don’t think she’s ever been laid before.”

At this point, alarm bells rang for viewers, but things were only about to get stranger for this sibling trio.

“Buddhism is for people who want to suppress in life. It is good to want things. As long as you can get them. Getting what you want in life, that’s happiness, bro,” he continued.

Things are getting weird with the Ratliff brothers in The White Lotus season three. (HBO/Max)

When Lochlan questions what he wants from life, Saxon reels off a list including “p*ssy”, promising that his brother is “good-looking” enough to “get laid, get everything”.

“I’m gonna help you,” he continues.

“So, what kinda porn do you like? Hot teacher? Bukakke? The real question is how the f**k am I going to jerk off with you in here all week,” he ponders, before deciding: “Ahh, I’ll just go to the bathroom.”

Enter Patrick Schwarzenegger’s nude scene, with the actor strolling into the bathroom to load up pornography. His backside is on show, as is his penis in the bathroom mirror, and while audiences at home are looking respectfully, we’re sorry to report that so too is his brother.

As the classic mystical The White Lotus music plays over the scene, Lochlan looks on longingly at his brother’s naked body, before Saxon spots him staring and promptly shuts the door.

Already, fans of the series are predicting some sort of incestuous relationship between the pair. It wouldn’t be too far out of the box for White’s show, considering season two had Essex lad Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex with the man everyone thought was his uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Plus, considering Lochlan actor Nivola shared that he too has a nude scene upcoming, things could take an even more jaw-dropping turn.

The sibling vibe is gonna get gross isn’t it?

#WhiteLotus

My roommate asking me "What's bukakke??" as The White Lotus started veering into gay incest territory

“White Lotus season three starting with gay incest, bitter middle aged white women and British people oh I’m LIVING,” wrote one social media user.

“What the f**k is up with the incest in the new White Lotus season I’m scared,” another questioned.

“So we have incest in The White Lotus now, this show is genuinely crazy,” a third stated.

Just saw season 3 premiere of White Lotus. Is it just me or there's an incest relationship going on between the brothers?

So the two brothers gonna end up being the incest couple #TheWhiteLotus

So the two brothers gonna end up being the incest couple #TheWhiteLotus

The three Ratliff children are parented by their clearly endangered father Timothy, and their Southern matriarchal mother Victoria (a Jennifer Coolidge-esque Parker Posey), so it’s likely season three is going to get very wild and very weird, very quickly.

The White Lotus season three launches on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 17 February in the UK.

