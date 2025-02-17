Thailand expecting ‘The White Lotus effect’ after season three debuts on Max

With its plethora of iconic quotable lines, progressive queer sex scenes and strong female leads, Max’s The White Lotus is not lacking when it comes to reasons to watch the show. Now that season three of The White Lotus is set in Thailand, its tourism industry is expecting “The White Lotus effect” to hit the country.

The first two seasons were set in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, with season three of the dark comedy set in the tropical backdrop of Thailand. Following the success of seasons one and two, the travel industry in its respective filming locations saw an increase in interest from tourists after their respective premieres.

Following the season one launch, there was a 425 per cent year-on-year increase in web traffic at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii, where it was filmed, as per reports. A former monastery in Sicily, the San Domenico Palace, which was featured in season two, reported that it was booked out for months.

Now, Thailand is hoping to receive the same flowers. Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, told The Guardian that they have already seen an increase in hotel bookings due to the show. “The high season last year – November, December, and January – in the southern part of the country, especially [Koh] Samui, was fully booked,” he told the outlet.

Season three of The White Lotus was filmed in Koh Samui, Thailand (pictured). (Getty)

He added that luxury stays in the country would see an even bigger increase, given the series’ themes of affluence and wealth. Season three of The White Lotus is filmed in Phuket and Koh Samui, including scenes taking place at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. The resort boasts “pristine sandy beaches bordered by tropical greenery and calm blue seas” and includes a beachfront infinity pool, a garden spa, a fitness centre, a Muay Thai ring, and more.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the tourism subcommittee of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, told the outlet that season three of The White Lotus could also position Thailand as a spiritual or wellness destination, given this season’s focus on spirituality and Buddhism. She said: “The power of media and moving pictures, Netflix or streaming, it’s immense.”

The country is already set for a $2 billion “rainbow tourism” boost after adopting marriage equality this year. Thailand is the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex marriages.