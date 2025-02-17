Elon Musk’s trans daughter found out about new child claims on Reddit

Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson reportedly learned about claims she had a new half-sibling on social media.

21-year-old Wilson, who is the estranged trans daughter of the tech billionaire, said in a TikTok post on Saturday (15 February) that she learned via aa Reddit post that conservative author Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to Musk’s 13th child.

St. Clair, who is best known for her anti-trans children’s book Elephants Are Not Birds, claimed that she welcomed a new baby with Musk, 53, five months ago, saying she hid the identity of the child’s father to protect their “privacy and safety.” Elon Musk has not commented on the matter.

Reacting to the rumours, Wilson wrote in a caption over a TikTok post that this was the second time she had discovered that she has a new sibling through social media.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels… which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?”

In a follow-up post, Wilson detailed the time she discovered the existence of her half-brother, Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk, through a RuPaul’s Drag Race subreddit.

“This is a real thing that actually happened to me and if it sounds insane… it is,” she said.

“The year is 2022 and at the time, Grimes, or as I know her, C, are not talking. We’re not on bad terms or anything, we’re just not talking as people do. On this specific day of, I didn’t have anything to do so I was just scrolling on Reddit and naturally I’m a huge fan of Drag Race, so I was on the subreddit.”

Elon Musk. (Getty)

She explained that she discovered the existence of her half-brother through a X/Twitter post from season 2 and USA All-Stars season 2 contestant, Tatianna, who wrote: “Not Grimes poppin out another axolotl.”

“I had no idea of this at the time because no one thought to let me know,” Wilson continues. “At the moment I’m just in complete shock and I don’t believe it. So I double-check it on the news, and it turns out it’s actually f***ng true and I’m just the last one to find out about it.”

Tatianna responded to the post, writing: “OMG I’M SO SORRY LMAOOO.”