A number of posters appeared around a famous London cruising spot, telling gay men to “use a hook-up app” and “get a room”.

The posters appeared on Hampstead Heath, in North London, telling members of the LGBTQ+ community to “give West Heath back to the local neighbourhood”, The Times reported.

“Cruising for sex? Homosexuality is legal. Use a hook-up app like Grindr or Sniffies and get a room”, one of the posters reportedly read.

The area has been a popular cruising spot for gay men since the 19th century, when homosexuality was illegal in the UK. Cruising – seeking out sexual partners in public, commonly in parks – is technically not illegal, although indecent exposure is an offence.

According to the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, having sex in public places is only against the law if there’s a reasonable chance it could be witnessed by a member of the public. Having sex in public toilets, however, is illegal.

The signs were taken down within 24 hours, with owners The City of London Corporation saying putting up posters was not allowed, according to The Times. One anonymous older gay man told the newspaper that his generation “prefer not to use the apps”, adding: “We were here first.”

Local resident Michael Pitt said he believed that the people who put up the signs were new to the area, and that other long-time residents have a “live and let live” mind set.

“The gay community were oppressed for many years, so they would meet men outside to avoid this. You won’t stop it now,” he said, adding that he had taken down one of the posters because he thought it would “stir discrimination” and “encourage division”.

A spokesperson for The City of London Corporation said: “Our teams undertake regular vegetation management to support biodiversity and help ensure the heath remains a welcoming space for everyone. We encourage all visitors to use the heath respectfully and considerately.

“We are aware of reports of signs being put up in the area which were not authorised by us. Fly-posting will be removed as part of our regular patrols and cleans of the heath.”

Wham! star George Michael, who owned a home nearby, once spoke about cruising on the heath, saying: “You can’t be in shame about the situation if the person isn’t shamed, and I am certainly not that.”

The singer, who was arrested for cruising in California in 1998, added: “Sorry if people don’t like the fact I cruise on Hampstead Heath but the police absolutely accept that it goes on at night. It’s the only place in London where that is so, so it’s generally a safe place.”

Shortly after his arrest, Michael released the video for “Outside“, which featured men dressed as police officers kissing, and couples getting together in public spaces.

