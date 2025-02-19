Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly considering moving home, just a couple of months after buying a country mansion in the UK.

The couple bought the property in the Cotswolds after leaving their home in Montecito, California following Donald Trump’s election victory.

The luxury farmhouse is set within 43 acres of gardens, paddocks and fields and has six bedrooms, a gym, 55ft indoor pool, separate guest cottage, orchard, wildflower meadow and hundreds of feet of river frontage.

The couple reportedly told friends that the move was motivated by Donald Trump being re-elected as president. They were big supporters of the Kamala Harris campaign and vowed to “get the hell out” of the US and never return after the Republicans won back the White House.

Ellen DeGeneres shared her endorsement for the Democrats in August, writing: “There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come, I can’t wait for Kamala Harris to be our next president.”

However, the move to the UK hasn’t been plain sailing for the celebrity pair. At the beginning of December, DeGeneres was forced to address claims that her new Cotswolds house has been hit by the “worst flooding in years”, after the area was hit by Storm Bert.

One local, who allegedly lives near the couple in the South West region, told MailOnline that “flood waters are rising by the hour”. They added: “This is the worst I have seen it in years.”

However, in a 1 December Instagram post celebrating 20 years together as a couple, the former Ellen Show host denied such claims. “P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood,” she wrote.

Then, in February 2025, reports emerged that Ellen DeGeneres had locked horns with some of her wealthy neighbours over building work that was being carried out at her property.

According to the New York Post, the couple added a single-story extension to make their home even larger, but local residents weren’t happy, believing it would cause an increased flood risk. There were also fears the extension could have possibly disturbed historic Roman ruins around 200 meters from their property.

The Oxford Mail reports that councillors at the village parish meeting were unimpressed that the couple’s developers had not sought planning permission for their extension, leading to a ‘technical breach’. Council minutes said that “concern was expressed by residents that the hedge and wire fence could increase flood risk in the village’”if rubbish was swept down and “caught on the fence.”

Heiress Rosie Pearson – the youngest child of Viscount Cowdray – told the Oxford Mail: “I was at the meeting when it was discussed and yes, I contacted the officer because an extension had gone up without permission.”

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that the DeGeneres and de Rossi are already planning to move, speculating that their decision to buy a different mansion in the Cotswolds is linked to the flooding in December, and the neighbour drama.

They claim that a source told them: “Ellen and Portia have had several issues with the place they initially moved into. First there was the flooding, of course, then there was an issue with some locals complaining about some building work carried out at the property.”

The source went on to say that the couple had found another mansion that they prefer: “They looked at it several times. And they liked it more each time they looked.

“So it does look like it’s happening. They’ve been seen around there several times in recent weeks and have even had interactions with neighbours.”

How much is Ellen DeGeneres worth?

If you’re as well off as Ellen DeGeneres, it makes sense that, if one UK mansion isn’t quite right, you’d just casually buy another one.

Forbes estimated DeGeneres’s 2020 earnings at $84 million and her net worth at $370 million, making her the 12th-highest-paid entertainer in the world.

However, her reputation has taken a bit of a hit since then.

In 2020, several former and current staff members claimed to BuzzFeed News that DeGeneres’ optimistic and happy personality was “bull****” that “only happens when the cameras are on”. There were also allegations of racism, bullying and harassment being rampant behind the scenes of the daytime talk show. The long-running talk show eventually ended in May 2022, almost two years after the BuzzFeed News report was published.

