Ellen DeGeneres has responded to claims that her new Cotswolds house has been hit by the “worst flooding in years”.

The former talk show host – who recently returned to Netflix for a second and final stand-up show after staff treatment allegations – has recently moved from California, USA to the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi.

However, reports recently suggested that their new life in the UK – which came shortly after President-Elect Donald Trump’s win – hadn’t been off to a great start as the area battled the after-effects of Storm Bert.

Last week, residents grappled with torrential rain, winds of up to 80 miles per hour, and flooding after the storm landed in the UK.

One local, who allegedly lives near the couple in the South West region, told MailOnline that “flood waters are rising by the hour”. They added: “This is the worst I have seen it in years.”

But despite dramatic images of flooding in the area, DeGeneres has set the record straight on their property. In a 1 December Instagram post celebrating 20 years together, the former Ellen Show host shut down such claims.

“P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the post, DeGeneres shared a glimpse of their Cotswolds countryside house and reflected on their two-decade-long relationship. She wrote: “20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be.

“You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down.”

She added: “You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas.”

Reports suggest that their farmhouse was converted into a modern home over 15 years ago and that they paid over £2.5 million more than the asking price to buy the property. It reportedly includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a five-bay garage and a one-bedroom cottage for guests.

The pair also have access to a gym, games room and individual offices in their home.

The couple are yet to share any plans for returning to America. A source close to the couple alleged that they were leaving their home in response to the election results.