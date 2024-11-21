Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are leaving the US following Trump’s win

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have left the United States following Donald Trump’s presidential win, according to reports.

The former talk show host, who recently returned to Netflix for a second and final stand-up show after staff treatment allegations, has reportedly moved to England, UK with her wife de Rossi. Their decision to flee the US comes shortly after President-Elect Trump’s win, with the pair reportedly sharing no plans to return to America.

A source close to the couple alleged that they were leaving their home in response to the election results, which saw Former President Trump landing a second non-consecutive term.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have also been reported to put their Montecito, California mansion on the market. The property, which is Balinese-inspired and features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and an infinity pool, was purchased by the pair in 2019 for $27million (£21million), according to MailOnline.

The pair are reportedly now residing in the Cotswolds, South West England, which is around an hour and a half away from London by train. Also living in the area are famous faces David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson, and Elizabeth Hurley, respectively.

However, sources told TMZ that the pair had already purchased their new digs in the area prior to the 2024 presidential election results. But after Trump’s win, the pair grew “very disillusioned”, with one source telling the outlet that they wanted “to get the hell out” of the US.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of DeGeneres and de Rossi for a comment on the matter.

The couple aren’t the only ones thinking about moving away from the United States following Trump’s win. Google searches for LGBTQ+ safe countries to move to spiked on 6 November, with queer people deeply concerned about the attacks on their rights that Trump has threatened to enact.

