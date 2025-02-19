Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s period gay romance gets release details

Streaming site Mubi has bought gay First World War-era romance The History of Sound starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, with the film set for a theatrical release later in 2025.

According to Variety, the feature film finished production earlier this year, and a world premiere for the romance will be announced in the coming months.

Announced back in 2021, The History of Sound follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), in the shadow of World War One, as they “set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen”, and fall in love along the way.

According to director Oliver Hermanus, both Mescal and O’Connor will sing in the movie.

Paul Mescal will be starring in History of Sound alongside Josh O’Connor (Getty Images)

“This film is a true passion project. It has been a part of my life, and the lives of Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, for the past five years, and I could not be more thrilled to have found partners in MUBI in North America and Focus and UPI internationally”, Hermanus told Variety.

“They champion the cinema I love, and having our film as part of their family of films has made this journey all the more fruitful.”

Director Oliver Hermanus has previously praised Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s performances in the upcoming WW1 romance, claiming they were “on fire” while shooting.

Speaking to Gay Times in March 2024, Hermanus said of Mescal and O’Connor: “I mean, they’re great friends and they get on. They love working together. This is their first time.”

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s gay romance drama The History of Sound has a release window. (Getty/Canva)

Continuing, he added that working on the film with the pair, “just feels right. Going to work with them feels right because they love and care about [The History of Sound].”

You may like to watch

While fans are hotly anticipating the upcoming romance, Josh O’Connor has previously admitted “mixed feelings” about playing a gay character as a straight man, explaining that he was affected by The History of Sound‘s script because it’s “about grief [and] companionship. It’s also about music, about what happens in life when you fall in love with someone”.

“But to be totally truthful, I’m not 100 per cent sure how I do feel. I have mixed feelings,” he said on playing a gay character.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.