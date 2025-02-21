Author Julianne Moore children’s book Freckleface Strawberry is being reprinted after the Trump administration’s attempt to ban the title from some schools led to a “deluge of orders”.

Moore initially took to Instagram on 16 February to share her “shock” at Freckleface Strawberry being banned “from schools run by the Department of Defense”.

The book, which was published in 2007, is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who doesn’t like her red hair and freckles but learns to embrace her uniqueness.

‘Thank you for the incredible amount of support’

On Thursday (20 February), Moore posted a positive update: her book will be reprinted due to “the deluge of orders” placed in response to the Trump administration’s ban.

“Whenever I read my books to kids, I always ask them to guess who the real Freckleface Strawberry is, and then I roll up my sleeves and show them my freckles.

“I want them to understand that even grown-ups remember feeling different as kids, and that the feelings don’t go away entirely, but they do change,” she began the caption to an image of her smiling widely.

She went on to thank everyone for their kindness towards her and her books.

Julianne Moore concluded: “THANK YOU for the incredible amount of support you have shown me and Freckleface!”

The Trump administration’s move to eradicate books that relate to “gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology topics” is in line with Trump’s executive orders titled Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism, “Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” and “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling”, the latter of which claims “parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight.”

The order continues: “Such an environment operates as an echo chamber, in which students are forced to accept these ideologies without question or critical examination.”

