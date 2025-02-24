Celebrities, including Katy Perry and Gus Kenworthy, are among the many celebs expressing support for Hunter Schafer after she was misgendered on her passport.

In a TikTok video posted on 21 February, Hunter Schafer showed off her new passport, which has the “M” marker, despite selecting female when filling out the paperwork. The actress and model shared the “harsh reality check” of receiving the passport, as all of her government-issued IDs have listed her as female since she was a teenager.

An Instagram post highlighting Schafer’s situation, posted by an account named Saint Hoax and captioned “’F**k this”, has received an outpouring of support from celebrities.

American drag queen Kerri Colby posted crying face emojis under the post, while former professional skier Gus Kenworthy wrote: “This is administration is so f*****g vile. My heart breaks for our trans brothers and sisters being targeted so unnecessarily like this. We’re in it together.”

Katy Perry wrote: “Sending you love and agree, f**k this.”

Choreographer Brian Friedman expressed his support for the community: “ This administration is so cruel. My heart goes out to my trans brothers and sisters. I love you and will fight the fight by your side!”

Actress Alina Bock commented, “So. F**ked. Up!!”

Schafer concluded her TikTok about her passport by saying: “I don’t give a f**k that they put an M on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder.

“Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never gonna stop being trans. A letter and a passport can’t change that. And f**k this administration.”

