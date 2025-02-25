Hackers beam fake video of Trump kissing Musk’s toes to federal computers

A federal building in Washington DC suffered a cyber-attack earlier this week, with an AI video showing Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s toes.

Staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), at the Robert C Weaver Federal Building, saw the video, alongside text that read “Long live the real king.”

The clip, which quickly went viral across social media, alludes to concerns over tech billionaire Musk’s involvement in US government affairs after his appointment – which did not need congressional approval – to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk’s influence has grown significantly over the past few months, including his involvement in the dismissal of thousands of civilian government workers across various agencies.

WOW! This actually just happened!



The Monitors were just hacked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to display an AI video of Trump licking Elon Musk’s toes.



The caption over it read: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.” pic.twitter.com/11JWuH2XfZ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 24, 2025

HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett told The Independent that the stunt caused “another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources,” adding that action would be taken against those involved.

The manufactured clip of the president enthusiastically kissing Musk’s toes reportedly played on a loop for five minutes across screens in the building, including in the cafeteria.

According to journalist Marisa Kabas, sources said no one could “figure out how to turn it off, so people [were sent] to every floor to unplug TVs”.

The incident comes shortly after the government, seemingly through the actions of Musk and DOGE, sent an email to government employees demanding they each list five accomplishments at work during the previous week.

You may like to watch

The video shows Donald Trump kissing the toes of the man many see as the real president. (Getty)

In a post on X/Twitter, Musk warned that failure to respond would “be taken as a resignation”.

Earlier this month, he denied staging a “hostile takeover” of the government. “The public voted for major government reform… and they’re going to get what they voted for,” he said. “That’s what democracy is all about.

“Your tax dollars need to be spent wisely, on things that matter to the people… it’s just common sense. It’s not draconian or radical.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

