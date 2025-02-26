Football Australia has criticised Triple M radio host Marty Sheargold for making “unacceptable” comments about the Matildas, Australia’s women’s football team.

On Wednesday (26 February), the sports governing body said it was “deeply disappointed” by Sheargold’s comments, with the presenter and radio station landing in hot water over the misogynistic remarks.

“Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women’s national football team but also fail to recognise the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society,” said Football Australia.

“All female athletes deserve to be covered with the same level of professionalism and respect afforded to their male counterparts,” the statement continued.

“While we acknowledge the apologies issued by both Triple M and Marty Sheargold, this incident is a stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants.

“Every comment, every report, and every discussion shape public perception and reinforces our society’s values toward women and girls in sport.”

Former Hockeyroo Rosie Malone posted a clip of Sheargold’s comments on Instagram, adding that she was “in disbelief” that “something like this is being aired on prime time radio”.

“I heard this on the radio yesterday in prime time (5:30pm) on the way to training and all I could think about was the young girls sitting in the car with their parents, maybe on the way to or from their own training sessions hearing this.

Former Hockeyroo Rosie Malone said she felt for “young girls” who may have heard the comments. (Getty Images)

“I’m sure many of them would have been hurt and confused. I was in disbelief. This is apparently acceptable on mainstream afternoon radio?? HOW??”

Matildas players also responded to the post. Alex Chidiac said she is “so sick of this s***” while Wheeler rightly noted that “sport is for everyone and these views are for no one”.

Sheargold, a broadcaster and comedian, said of the Matildas on his Triple M Drive show on Monday (24 February) that he “would rather hammer a nail through the head of [his] penis” than watch Australia’s national women’s football team taking part in next year’s Asian Cup.

He also compared the group of women and non-binary athletes to “year 10 girls” and even asked “got any men’s sport?” He also acknowledged that he “undermined the whole sport”.

Sheargold’s comments about the Matildas came during a news bulletin about the team’s recent loss to world champions Team USA at the SheBelieves Cup.

“There’s something wrong with the Matildas. They had that wonderful tournament out here where we all fell in love with them, even though they didn’t make the quarters,” Sheargold incorrectly said of the Matildas’ 2023 World Cup efforts, where they reached the semifinals.

“You know what they remind me of? Year 10 girls. All the infighting and all the friendship issues, ‘The coach hates me and I hate bloody training and Michelle’s being a b****.’

Co-host Troy Ellis and producer Will Ralston attempted to discuss the SheBelieves Cup, but Sheargold interrupted. “Oh, SheBelieves in what? It better be men. Got any men’s sport?”

Sheargold apologised on Wednesday, comparing his comments to “comedy”. He said: “Any comedy including mine can miss the mark sometimes, and I can see why people may have taken offence at my comments regarding the Matildas. I sincerely apologise.”

Triple M said via a statement that the comments “do not align with Triple M’s views and values, and Triple M remains steadfast in its strong support of all women’s and men’s sports.

“We sincerely apologise for any offence or distress caused.”

The Matildas go head-to-head with Colombia on Thursday (27 February) at 11.37 am AEDT during the SheBelieves Cup. The game will be broadcast on Paramount+.