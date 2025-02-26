Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett gave a simple but scathing two-word answer when she asked what she would say to Elon Musk if she could speak to him directly.

Crockett, who is not one to mince her words and famously read her Republican colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene to filth last year, was speaking to reporters on the steps of the US Capitol building.

Crockett was asked: “If you could speak directly to Elon Musk what would you say?”

Her response?

“F**k off.”

In the clip, which has gone viral, there was audible laughter from bystanders and one person can be heard in the background agreeing with Crockett.

SpaceX and Telsa boss Musk has become a contentious figure in American politics since Donald Trump’s return to the White House for a second term in January, with many accusing of using his vast wealth to muscle his way into the highest office in the land.

The tech billionaire and “first buddy”, who became a major Trump donor during the election campaign and now heads up the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accused of making a “Nazi salute” during an event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration, has overseen the USAID freeze and even went an extreme social media rant in which he accused UK prime minister Keir Starmer of being “complicit” in the crimes of grooming gangs.

Social media users were quick to side with Crockett, with some calling her a “national hero” for her comment.

“That absolute only possible response,” one wrote.

“More of this please Democrats,” another said.

“Yes. Succinct, catchy and 😂,” a third wrote.

This is not the first time Crockett has made a scathing remark about a fellow public figure, having gone toe-to-toe with firebrand Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in a now viral and culturally iconic moment.

In May 2024, during a House Oversight Committee debate on whether to hold US attorney general Merrick Garland in contempt of congress, Greene mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” and suggested they could affect her ability to read.

Crockett hit back at Greene’s “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body”, a phrase which quickly went viral, and the Democrat capitalised on it by releasing the Crockett Clapback Collection.

