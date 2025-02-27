A gay cruise liner has rescued 11 refugees adrift in the Gulf of Mexico.

Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas, currently chartered by LGBTQ+ vacation company Vacaya, carried out the rescue mission on Wednesday (26 February), after crew members spotted a small, overloaded vessel.

Video footage shows a yellow boat travelling between the stricken craft and the cruise ship.

‘Such an emotional day’

Vacaya chief executive Randle Roper, who witnessed the rescue from the liner, took to Facebook to share clips of the moment.

“In my 22 years in the industry, I’ve never had such an emotional day,” he wrote. “I’m so happy we were able to bring them on board safely and provide medical care, dry clothes, food and, most importantly, water. It’s sad that some people have to put themselves through such trauma in hopes of finding a better life.”

It’s believed the refugees had been stranded at sea for one or two days.

Roper later told The Advocate: “The refugees were bailing water out of the boat. It was adrift and taking on water. It was very clear they were in distress.”

He went on to say: “I imagine we’ll raise a substantial amount of money for them through Vacaya’s philanthropic programme, whose mission is to allow our guests to give back while on vacation.

“Two of the most reviled groups in America right now are the LGBTQ+ community and refugees. The fact that we were the ones lucky enough to help them, it feels really, really good.”

The Brilliance of the Seas was on a seven-day trip, having left New Orleans on Saturday (22 February).

