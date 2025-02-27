High-street retailer Marks & Spencer is facing a boycott over its continued advertising on GB News, after a host on the right-wing TV channel used a homophobic slur.

The 141-year-old store is under increased scrutiny, with thousands of people urging the business to end its deal with GB News. The calls come after Josh Howie appeared on Headliners, where he highlighted a story about Episcopalian bishop Mariann Budde, referring to a quote from her church which backed her plea for Donald Trump to “show mercy” to LGBTQ+ people.

Reading the quote, which backed the “full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons,” Howie responded: “I just want to say that that includes paedos.”

He later apologised, saying the clip had been taken out of context and that he was only referring to the “TQ+” part of the acronym.

More than 71,000 people complained to broadcasting regulator Ofcom over the “disgusting” comments, through UK-based campaign group Good Law Project.

The controversy also prompted Stop Funding Hate to launch a similar campaign, urging M&S to cut all links with the channel which is well-known for it anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Some 14,000 people have signed the petition, which argues that GB News’ core values contradict M&S’ statements that it is a place “where all LGBTQ+ people feel they belong.”

Stop Funding Hate also criticised the retailer for supporting “a channel notorious for its coverage targeting migrants, Muslims and LGBTQ+ people.” A spokesperson for the campaign group claimed: “GB News has even aired commentary disparaging Marks & Spencer over one of its advertisements, for including – in their words – a “mandatory” Black family and an “obligatory gay couple”.

Signatories on the petition have vowed to boycott the chain until it stops all advertisements on the channel.

One person, Linda J, said: “I’m very disappointed in M&S as I thought they were an ethical company, in touch with the concepts of tolerance, diversity and inclusion. Instead… they are apparently funding intolerance and hate and right-wing views with which I utterly disagree.”

Another, Emma P, wrote: “I am distraught as a queer person to see such a much-loved brand aligning themselves with the despicable views frequently aired on GB News.”

Last month, GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry was criticised for saying: “Some of these fellas that go around dressed as women with their fake bits and their bras, they are deviants, quite frankly.”

