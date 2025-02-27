Pentagon memo says trans military personnel must be identified and removed

A Pentagon memo declares that trans service members will be “identified” and separated from the US military unless they receive an exemption.

Following secretary of defence Pete Hegseth implementing a ban on trans people signing up to serve in the US military earlier this month, the memo, which was filed in court on Wednesday (26 February), goes even further, according to Reuters.

The memo insists that the Pentago create a procedure to identify trans troops within 30 days, and within 30 days of that, start to “separate” them from the military.

“It is the policy of the United States government to establish high standards for service member readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity and integrity,” the memo is said to order. “This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria or who have a current diagnosis, or history, of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria.”

Exemptions would only be granted “provided there is a compelling government interest in retaining the service member that directly supports war-fighting capabilities”. To be exempt, an officer has to meet certain criteria, including being able to “demonstrate 36 consecutive months of stability in the service member’s sex without clinically significant distress”.

Trans service personnel are being removed from the US military. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

The memo was reportedly filed in court as part of a lawsuit brought by The National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, to halt Donald Trump’s executive order banning trans people from the military.

The lawsuit argues that Trump’s first trans military ban in 2017 was found to be unconstitutional, adding that the order “betrays fundamental American values of equal opportunity and judging people on their merit”.

Nicolas Talbott, a transgender army second lieutenant, said in a report on the lawsuit in January: “When you put on the uniform, differences fall away, and what matters is your ability to do the job. Every individual must meet the same objective and rigorous qualifications in order to serve.

“It has been my dream and my goal to serve my country for as long as I can remember. My being transgender has no bearing on my dedication to the mission, my commitment to my unit, or my ability to perform my duties in accordance with the high standards expected of me and every service member.”

A survey published earlier this month revealed that 58 per cent of Americans support having out trans men and women in the armed forces.

