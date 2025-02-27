Late RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star The Vivienne has been honoured with a posthumous award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards.

At last night’s (26 February) ceremony in central London, The Vivienne – real name James Lee Williams – was given the Icon Award, with their father Lee and sister taking to the stage to accept the accolade.

In a moving speech, Williams thanked The Vivienne’s fans for their “love and support” of the drag and musical theatre star.

“James loved being part of the entertainment world and I know he would have absolutely loved tonight’s event,” Williams shared.

“When he was nominated for a Metro award for Rising Star this year, he was honoured and made up to be here. So while it is extremely bittersweet to be here tonight, we know this would have meant the world to him.

“Thank you to everyone for your huge love and support for James, thank you so much,” he tearfully concluded.

The Vivienne, who rose to international fame in 2019 after winning the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, was found dead in their bathroom at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford on 5 January. They were 32.

Chester Police have previously stated that their were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the beloved star’s death. Earlier this month, an inquest heard that they died of an “unnatural cause” which requires further investigation.

Following their stint on Drag Race UK, Williams returned to the franchise for the first ever all-winners season in 2022. They went on to become a TV and theatre staple in the UK, starring as a competitor on Dancing On Ice, appearing on soap Emmerdale, and in the West End production of The Wizard of Oz.

After The Vivienne was honoured with the Icon Award, five of her fellow Drag Race UK stars and close friends took to the stage at the Metro Pride Awards for a tribute performance.

The Vivienne died unexpectedly aged 32. (Getty)

TV host Rylan introduced the tribute, which began with a supercut of The Vivienne’s best Drag Race moments, before stars Baga Chipz, Danny Beard, Tia Kofi, Cheryl The Queen and Michael Marouli entered the stage.

They performed a high-energy routine, choreographed by Cheryl, to “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive, the pop band which featured one of The Vivienne’s all-time icons, Pete Burns.

The five queens then strutted around the ceremony, jumping onto chairs as the audience cheered them on, with photos of The Vivienne appearing on screen.

The Vivienne’s publicist Simone Jones, who announced her death in a post on social media back in January, was awarded the LGBT+ Trailblazer Award.

After Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh presented Jones with the accolade, he dedicated it to his client and close friend.

“Viv was the absolute definition of a trailblazer and her light will shine on us forever,” he shared.

