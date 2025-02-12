The Vivienne died of ‘unnatural cause’ and was found in bathroom, inquest hears

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home and died of an “unnatural cause”, an inquest has heard.

The Vivienne, known by loved ones as James Lee Williams, was found at their property in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, on Sunday 5 January.

At the time, Chester Police established that there were “no suspicious circumstances” involved in the drag star’s death.

This was confirmed again at the opening of an inquest into William’s passing at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington earlier today (12 February).

Coroner Victoria Davies adjourned the inquest until 30 June, detailing that there was an “unnatural cause of death” which necessitated further investigation, according to the BBC.

“Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams,” Davies said.

Williams shot to international fame as The Vivienne in 2019, after winning the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The Vivienne was the winner of the first series RuPaul Drag Race UK. (Getty)

They later returned to the drag competition for All Stars 7 in 2022, competing alongside fellow champions including Jinkx Monsoon and Shea Couleé.

They later moved into stage acting, making their “dream come true” by performing as The Wicked Witch of the West in the West End production of The Wizard of Oz and touring the country in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

An abundance of her drag sisters paid tribute to the star following her death last month, including close friend Baga Chipz, with other celebrities Michelle Visage, Ariana Grande, Maya Jame, Rylan, Tia Kofi and more all sharing moving posts about the performer’s devastating passing.

At a vigil in Liverpool last month, where The Vivienne moved to in their teens to begin their drag career, the performer’s family paid tribute to a much-loved “son, brother, uncle and true icon”.

“As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne,” they said in a statement read by a friend, Bobby Musker.

“From an early age it was evident he was destined for the stage… he was determined to pave his own way in this world.

“The road was not easy but the dream never, ever changed and James would always tell us that they would make it happen and they did.”

