Actor and former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy has spoken candidly about his sexual preferences, almost ten years after coming out publicly as gay.

The gold medal winner, who retired from the winter sport in 2022, chatted to RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Katya on Grindr’s Who’s The Asshole? podcast about his experience with threesomes, monogamy, and having sex in public.

Kenworthy revealed that despite being in a relationship with different people for most of his adult life, he has had “more threesomes than… sex one-on-one with people”.

“I do like threesomes. I’m a serial monogamer. They haven’t always necessarily been monogamous, but I’ve always been in a relationship, literally my entire life. I’m always in a relationship, but because of that I’ve had a lot of threesomes,” he explained.

He said that “most” of the queer people he knows are in open relationships.

“I’m not saying that all relationships should be open but I think one of the things that’s beautiful about queer relationships is that we are just, by nature, non-traditional, so we don’t have to conform to heteronormative traditions,” he shared.

“The key and the baseline is trust, honesty and communication and then you can set your own parameters.”

The 80 for Brady star confirmed that he is currently in a relationship, after seemingly hard-launching a romance on Instagram last week.

In a post on Instagram, he shared a slew of photos, including one of him lying shirtless on a beach in Sydney, Australia, and kissing a man identified as Andrew Rigby.

Rigby shared a topless photo with Gus Kenworthy back in January, alongside a heart emoji as the caption.

80 For Brady star Gus Kenworthy. (Getty/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

In addition to plenty of threesomes, the athlete shared that he’s attended an orgy or two, enjoys being watched in the shower, and is a fan of sex in public – as long as it’s away from people who wouldn’t want to see it.

“I went to Madrid Pride this last year and went to an afters that was basically a sex party in a hotel room. It was hot because there were so many people, but it was kind of like, I wouldn’t pick anyone in this room for a one-on-one thing so it’s sort of like forgoing that because it’s this big group thing,” he explained of his recent orgy experience.

“It was fine, but I didn’t end up staying very long and I wasn’t super into it. I’ve been to a couple bathhouses and was initially not into it when I went to the first one I went to… but then I had fun.”

He revealed that he’s previously attended self expression festival Burning Man in Nevada, which has numerous sex events, including an orgy dome, describing it as “one of [his] favourite things [he’s] ever experienced in life”.

He went on to tell Katya that he is “pretty into” having sex in public, depending on whether there is anyone who could see it who wouldn’t want to.

“I think that’s disrespectful. If there could be kids around, it’s like no, I’m not into that at all. But a dark room at a club? I think it’s hot to f**k somewhere in a dark room. Or doing it in nature but not necessarily with people around, I think is hot,” he shared.

The Grindr Presents: Who’s The Asshole podcast is streaming now.

