Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Wilson has used her platform to call out a leading Christian publication for misgendering her in an op-ed focusing on the relationship between her and her father.

An op-ed posted to the Christian Post on Wednesday (February 26) featured the headline: “The tragic story of Elon Musk and his trans-identified son”.

In response, Wilson posted to her Threads account – her main social media platform – to say: “The Christian Post just published an article calling me a Trans-Identified Son who’s just a tragic little gay boy.”

“Love thy neighbour right,” she wrote sarcastically, referring to a Christian commandment that calls for Christians to treat others with kindness, compassion, and empathy.

“I am unamused,” Wilson added in a follow-up post.

The op-ed featured on the Christian Post website was writing by an external contributor named Joseph Sciambra, who called Wilson by her new name [Vivian] at the beginning of the piece but also consistently used he/him pronouns to refer to her throughout the piece, occasionally switching to her deadname.

Sciambra also cited studies that suggested a “connection between poor early father-son relationships and homosexuality”, which has not ever been proven.

The piece saw Sciambra delving deep into the relationship (or lack thereof) of a billionaire and his estranged trans daughter, of whom he has no first-hand knowledge of, using public statements made by Wilson and Musk to media outlets and on social media to explore their “tragic story”.

He concluded the piece by expressing his hope that “Elon Musk one day apologises to his [daughter] for the pain he caused”.

Wilson previously said she severed contact with her father at the age of 16 after coming out as trans, publicly changing her name in 2022 and saying that she “no longer live with or wish to be related to” Musk “in any way”.

The X and Tesla owner previously said he was “tricked” into approving Wilson’s medical transition before he “had any understanding of what” being trans meant.

Wilson did not comment directly on the content of the piece, only calling out the numerous times she was misgendered by the publication and the author.