Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the 2025 Oscars after receiving a diagnosis of shingles on Friday (February 28).

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor was forced to back out of attending the Academy Awards after falling ill with shingles, though they confirmed that he was “doing OK” physically.

The NHS states that “shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash” but is not life-threatening.

The Indiana Jones actor attended the Screen Actors’ Guild awards last weekend and was announced as one of the Oscars presenters on Wednesday (February 26) alongside Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Rachel Zegler, and 2025 Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldaña.

Ford was previously nominated for an Oscar for his work in the 1985 Witness.

Other presenters at the Oscars include Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Whoopi Goldberg – who will be making her return to the Oscars as a presenter for the first time in almost 10 years.

The Oscars are expected to be filled with glitz and glam this year, as Anora, The Substance, Emilia Perez, and Wicked battle it out for the awards.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be performing a Wicked medley at the Oscars as both have been nominated for their roles in the first part of the iconic musical.

This is the first time Grande has been nominated for an Oscar while Erivo could be making history if she were to win for Best Actress, as she would become the youngest person to achieve EGOT status.

People with EGOT status have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.

If Erivo wins, she would join Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, and Viola Davis on the list of EGOT winners.

The Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and will begin airing today (March 2) at 7pm.