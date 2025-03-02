Queer TV icon Rylan cast in Doctor Who ‘Eurovision in space’ episode

TV host and all-round Great British national treasure Rylan is set to appear in the upcoming series two of Doctor Who, in an episode inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest. Yes, really.

Rylan Clark, best known as the host of a multitude of British TV shows from This Morning to Dating Naked, is confirmed to play himself in an episode of Russell T Davies’ revitalised Doctor Who series.

In a full-length teaser trailer for the upcoming season, Rylan appears briefly, as he takes to a monstrously large stadium stage alongside a feline friend to introduce the “Interstellar Song Contest”.

Decked out in a decadent red velvet suit and signature slicked-back hair and preened beard, the 32-year-old queer star bellows into a microphone: “Welcome… to the Interstellar Song Contest!”

Rylan and galactic (catlactic?) co-host in Doctor Who. (BBC)

Thousands of fans in the arena cheer in response, with one audience member exclaiming: “I love a good show!”

“Who better to host the Interstellar Song Contest? Please welcome @Rylan to the Whoniverse,” reads a post shared on the official Doctor Who social media channels.

It’s correct: if there’s anyone who knows anything about song contests, it’s Rylan. He rose to fame back in 2012 after making it to the live shows on The X Factor UK, eventually coming in fifth place.

The Doctor and the nurse, the universe isn’t ready! ✨#DoctorWho returns with Season 2 on 12th April 2025. pic.twitter.com/Rh6AXWqUUM — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 2, 2025

As his TV career has excelled, he’s become fairly heavily involved in the BBC’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest here on earth.

In 2018, he became a panelist on the since-axed British Eurovision Song Contest entrant selection show, Eurovision: You Decide. Since 2018, he has also appeared as a co-commentator at the Eurovision semi-finals, and UK spokesperson for the contest.

Rylan described his role in the beloved sci-fi series as a “dream come true” on social media.

Genuinely never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be able to say I was part of the Whoniverse. A full on dream come true. Hope you enjoy x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ma3VLsQfmu — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 2, 2025

No I can’t get over that Rylan is in doctor who as in THIS RYLAN pic.twitter.com/ygqg3P642c — tens_sandshoes 🍉 (@leons_lifespan) March 2, 2025

“Genuinely never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be able to say I was part of the Whoniverse. A full on dream come true. Hope you enjoy,” he shared.

He expanded on his participation in Doctor Who in a statement, adding: “As a massive Whovian, getting the call to be in Doctor Who was a call I’ve always dreamed of getting. The episode is all my favourite things about the show with an added song contest set in space. It really is a dream come true. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It really is going to be out of this world.”

Considering the upcoming Doctor Who season will air from April onwards, it’s entirely possible that the “Eurovision in space” episode could air on the same date as the Eurovision Song Contest final – 17 May.

Elsewhere in the near-two-minute trailer, fans got to see Ncuti Gatwa back in action for his second season, plus the addition of brand new companion, Varada Sethu.

The clip promises close encounters with dinosaur skeletons on the loose, The Traitors star Alan Cumming as unlikely villain Mr Ring-a-Ding, and the return of Bonnie Langford.

Other guest stars in the new series include EastEnders‘ Anita Dobson and Mr Loverman‘s Ariyon Bakare.

Doctor Who series two will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK on 12 April. The show will also be available to stream on Disney+.

