A video of a straight man supporting his gay friend at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday (1 March) is proving very popular, with people praising him for showing “what real masculinity looks like.”

The video, shared on TikTok by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, shows a reporter speaking to two older men, David and Will who are watching the parade at the world-famous LGBTQ+ event.

The reporter notes that David, wearing a sparkly leather rainbow hat, is gay while his buddy, Will, is straight.

“It’s good to come and support Dave and all the gay people and all that. The community all get together and then we can all get on together,” Will said, after being asked what it means to him to be at the event.

“A lot of people still, where I come from out in the bush, are a bit funny about it. But people are starting to realise it’s all good now.”

Will went on to say that Mardi Gras was amazing and urged people from all around Australia to “come and see it”.

The video has been viewed almost two million times so far. It has also attracted more than 175,000 likes and some 1,000 comments and TikTok users were quick to praise Will for his open-mindedness.

“May Will always drive into the parking spot he needs, may his pillow always be the perfect temperature, may his beer always be cold and his steak always tasty,” one person hoped.

A second said: “It’s genuinely this simple. You don’t need to understand everything and know all the ins and outs and terms of everything LGBTQ+, just show up, be a friend and mean it.”

A third wrote that this what “real masculinity looks like”, adding: “Being man enough to let people live their lives how they choose. Then still support their mates with their life and their choices.”

Someone else urged: “Protect Will at all costs.”

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has been running since 1978 and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, with the annual parade featuring a range of fun and quirky floats, including this year one of a woman’s legs, entered by The New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association: which also went viral on TikTok.

The witty and eye-catching float is shown driving along the street while “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga booms out over speakers and an array of medics in purple scrubs dance behind it, accompanied by a huge baby.

Many commenters praised the medical professionals’ sense of humour, with one writing: “As a former midwife and current lesbian, I love this!” Another said: “This is both hilarious and wholesome.”

