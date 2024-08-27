Australia’s 2026 Census will once again overlook LGBTQ+ people

Australia’s 2026 Census will overlook LGBTQ+ people once again. The federal government announced that the upcoming Census, which collects information from people, won’t ask people about gender, sexual orientation, or diverse sex characteristics.

On 25 August, the Australian Government announced that the 2026 Census “will collect the same topics as the 2021 Census,” which also failed to highlight topics which are important to the LGBTQ+ community. At the time, the Census neglected to ask residents about gender identity or sexual orientation.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) previously published a statement of regret for excluding members of the queer community from the 2021 Census, saying that they “recognised that some members of the LGBTIQ+ community experienced hurt, stress, anguish and other negative reactions to some Census questions”.

However, the Australian Government – which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leads – announced that the upcoming survey would not include any “new topics introduced for the 2026 Census and no existing topics removed,” the press release read.

Anna Brown, the CEO of Equality Australia, rejected the government’s decision, noting that without the data collected from the Census, it is impossible to know where and how LGBTQ+ people live in the country.

Brown said: “The federal government has betrayed LGBTQIA+ people around Australia who will again be rendered invisible in 2026 because the census won’t ask appropriate questions about who they are and how they live.

“Governments need reliable data to inform the delivery of vital services and make decisions about our future, and yet we still don’t know how many LGBTQIA+ people there are in Australia or where they live.”

After the government’s decision, the ABS has decided not to proceed with its original plan for the 2024 Census Test, with the next test taking place in 2026 instead.

Dr David Gruen AO, Australian statistician, said: “Given the Government’s announcement yesterday that topics will remain unchanged from 2021, I have made the decision that the upcoming Test will not proceed.

“The Test would have included topics that the Government has now decided will not be in the 2026 Census. The ABS will adjust testing plans in light of this announcement, in order to best prepare us for a successful Census – one that is safe, secure and easy to complete.

“I thank all those who have provided input or contributed to our preparations for the 2026 Census,” he concluded.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for a comment on the matter.