Our Flag Means Death fans have raised more than $85,000 to help trans youth

Fans of much-loved gay pirate romp Our Flag Means Death fans have raised more than $85,000 (£66,300) to help queer youngsters in need, despite the show being cancelled last year after just two seasons.

A craft fair created by a couple of fans to raise money for the Campaign for Southern Equality’s Trans Youth Emergency Project set an initial goal of $5,000 (£3,900) – which was reached within 11 minutes.

Fans didn’t stop there though and went on to surpass the next target of $37,000 (£28,900), before raising a total of $85,417.

The campaign attracted donors from across the world.

Our Flag Means Death creator donates items

The creator of the series, David Jenkins, took to social media to announce that he wanted to donate items for an auction, including the Act of Grace prop, which featured doodles by star Taika Waititi, who played Blackbeard, and sold for more than £12,000 ($15,300).

Jenkins also donated a promotional teapot sent out by HBO for the first season, which sold for more than $5,000.

This time last year, Jenkins announced on Instagram that the series had officially been axed, after failing to find a new home.

“We’ve reached the end of the road, at least as far as this sweet show is concerned,” he wrote.

You may like to watch

In a bid to save the show, fans paid for a gigantic advert in New York’s Times Square, demanding a third season. A petition was also launched, which attracted more than 87,000 signatures.

The campaign was “noticed across the industry”, and led to “many meetings” about an alternative home for the show, Jenkins added. “We won’t say goodbye because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together,” he wrote.

#ofmd #taikawaititi #queertiktok #lgbtqia ♬ original sound – Danimay 🥀 @pinknews In January 2024, it was announced that ‘Our Flag Means Death’ will not be returning for a third season. More recently, a few members of the fandom have announced a fan-made auction and fair, selling DIY items to raise money for the Campaign of Southern Equality, a charity that helps queer youth in the south. The original 5k goal was hit in eleven minutes. Since then, the goal has been raised a few more times, and the total raised is now officially over $50k after just one week online. Showcreator David Jenkins announced that there were a few items he’d personally like to donate for auction. One is a prop Act of Grace from the show doodled on by EP and star Taika Waititi, and the other is a promotional teapot sent out by HBO for the first season. Both items are currently bidding well into the thousands. #ourflagmeansdeath

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.