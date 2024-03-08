Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins has announced that the beloved queer pirate series is officially over after failing to find a new home despite a fan campaign to save it.

The HBO Max series was cancelled in January after two seasons, devastating its queer fandom who have said it helped them to find their voice.

In response to the show’s cancellation, a fan-led campaign to get Our Flag Means Death renewed for season three paid for a gigantic advert in New York’s Times Square demanding just that. A petition was also launched and garnered more than 87,000 signatures.

But there is no longer hope for a series renewal as Jenkins took to Instagram on Thursday (4 March) to announce that “we’ve reached the end of the road”.

“At least as far as this sweet show is concerned,” he added.

Jenkins shared that the fan campaign, which he wrote was “noticed across the industry”, had led to “many complimentary meetings” about finding a possible alternative home for the show.

He went on to thank all of the fans for their support, adding: “When we see each other off in mystic, say hello.

“We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together.”

Comments under Jenkins’ announcement communicated universal upset, with some even asking if crowdfunding could be possible.

Seafaring comedy-drama series Our Flag Means Death follows the ocean-spanning romance between Stede “Gentleman Pirate” Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Ed “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi) as they traversed the waves on their ship Revenge.

The second season received mixed reviews as a reunited Ed and Stede hung up their sea captain hats to pursue an on-land romance as innkeepers.