Elon Musk and Texas governor Greg Abbott have celebrated the firing of a worker who refused to remove his pronouns from his email signature.

Former program manager at the Texas real estate commission (TREC), Frank Zamora, was axed from his role after he refused to comply with the removal of pronouns from email signatures.

The removal of pronouns from email signatures has become widespread in the US after President Donald Trump announced his aim to “end the onslaught of useless and overpaid DEI activists buried into the federal workforce” shortly after taking office.

31-year-old Zamora said, as reported by The Guardian: “I actually anticipated this coming, just because we knew that many changes that were being made at the federal level were being mimicked at the state level.”

‘He was fired before noon’

In response to Zamora’s job loss, Governor Abbott took to Elon Musk’s platform, X, on Thursday (6 March) to celebrate.

Abbot, who previously said he wants to “end” trans teachers expressing their identity in classrooms, linked to a report of Zamora’s firing and wrote: “A Texas state employee refused to remove pronouns from email signature. He was fired before noon.”

Musk, the head of the controversial “slash and burn” Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – tasked with helping the White House drastically cut federal spending – responded to the post with two fire emojis.

A Texas state employee refused to remove pronouns from email signature.



He was fired before noon.

https://t.co/qKQ2q2af9o via @statesman — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 6, 2025

The move to fire Zamora follows Abbott implementing his own directive for Texas on 30 January, in line with Trump’s “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth” executive order.

You may like to watch

State agencies such as TREC issued guidelines to employees following Trump’s order. The directive included removing pronouns from official work communications.

Zamora announced his refusal to comply with the newly set rules but writing a letter to his supervisors.

It read in part, as seen by The Guardian: “…It is clear that this latest directive is part of a broader effort to wipe out the acknowledgement of non-binary, intersex and transgender persons throughout Texas as well as sending the societal message that these individuals are not accepted in this state.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.