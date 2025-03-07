Pack your bags, divas! Drag Race’s spin-off series Slaycation has been renewed for a second season with an all-new cast of drag royalty.

The WOW Presents Plus series sees Drag Race alumni from across the globe band together for the vacation of a lifetime in the Canadian winter.

The first season, which debuted on 31 December 2024, featured six Queens from the US, UK, Canada, and more. Stars included Kevin Candelario, Kerri Colby, Lawrence Chaney, BOA, Luxx Noir London, and Jada Shada Hudson.

Canada’s Drag Race announced in a Thursday (6 March) Instagram post that the series is returning with a new cast of Drag Race faves for an “unforgettable Slaycation.”

Season 1 of Slaycation. (WOW Presents Plus)

Bell Media, who owns and operates Crave, told fans they can expect “fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama,” which will culminate in a “show-stopping performance for the local community.”

Stars for the upcoming season include Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Tessa Testicle, and Xana. Production is currently underway in Alberta.

Much like its first season, the new series is expected to take place in the Canadian winter, in which the stars will get up to some vacation-based shenanigans and the patented, piping-hot tea that the Drag Race brand is known for.

Stars from across the franchised were elated by the announcement, with Drag Race UK season 1 contestant saying: “Oh lord this is gonna be wild.”

Canada’s Drag Race and Slaycation alumni, BOA, said on the announcement: “This is about to be so chaotic.”

The project is set to be produced by Blue Ant Studios, alongside WOW Presents Plus, and will feature on the streaming service Crave.

Season 1 of Slaycation received incredibly positive reviews, receiving an 8.3/10 on IMDB. Its top episode, Day 2: Kerri, saw the Queens take a trip to the heart of the Blue Mountain resort for a day of “dancing, booze, and men.”